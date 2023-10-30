We are happy to report that the electric wagon segment will continue to grow with the addition of a brand-new product. Don’t get too excited if you live in the United States, however, as the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer seen in the gallery here is most likely not coming to this side of the big pond. These are the first teaser images with the zero-emissions estate and more will be revealed in the coming months when we will also know the markets where the vehicle will be sold.

Following six decades of business in the wagon segment, Volkswagen is finally ready to introduce its first all-electric station wagon. The ID.7 will be the more practical version of the ID.7 sedan, which is now starting to arrive at the company’s showrooms in Europe. Featuring a sleek profile and an aerodynamically optimized body, the ID.7 Tourer will have a drag coefficient of 0.24, making it just minimally less streamlined than the electric sedan with a Cd of 0.23.

Gallery: 2024 VW ID.7 Tourer teaser images

But people buy wagons for their ability to carry more cargo. In the case of Volkswagen’s first CO-free estate, with five people on board, it will be able to swallow up to 19.24 cubic feet (545 liters) of cargo. Fold the rear seats down, and you’ll have up to 60.52 cu ft (1,714 l) of volume.

A quick comparison with the new Volkswagen Passat – another VW-badged wagon the US is not getting – shows its electric counterpart is significantly smaller in terms of its boot capacity. In a five-seat configuration, the 2024 Passat – sold only as a wagon – has 24.3 cu ft (690 l) of cargo space. That expands to 67.8 cu ft (1,920 l) when the rear bench is folded down, which represents a major increase of 4.9 cu ft (140 l) compared to the previous Passat Variant.

There’s no information available regarding the powertrain options of the ID.7 Tourer but Volkswagen says the model rides on the company’s MEB platform. We believe the wagon will mirror the electric powertrain of the ID.7 sedan, which means a rear-mounted electric motor with an output of 282 horsepower. The ID.7 is currently sold with 77- and 89-kilowatt-hour batteries and a range of up to 430 miles measured by the WLTP.

Just like the ID.7 sedan, the new wagon variant will be manufactured at Volkswagen’s Emden plant in Germany. The automaker promises to release more information and fully revealing photos of the model in the coming months. The ID.7 Tourer should be at VW’s showrooms across Europe next year.