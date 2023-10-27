This year’s SEMA starts next week and Nissan is now ready to make an early preview of the cars it will have on display in Las Vegas. Earlier this month, the automaker unveiled a Frontier truck that it is racing at the NORRA 500 race in Mexico, and the one-off will arrive at SEMA in as-raced condition. It will be joined by another rugged vehicle, as well as a turbocharged sedan inspired by a race car.

Starting with the Project Rugged Rogue – where rugged is actually part of its name – it is based on the recently refreshed 2024 Rogue and showcases accessories that turn the family hauler into a travel machine that is more capable off the paved road. A stock Rogue has been modified with Nismo off-road components, including a three-inch suspension lift kit, new wheels with Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 tires, a custom exhaust system, and carbon fiber fenders extensions with a rear spoiler. Further enhancing the adventure look is a front bumper guard with additional six-inch round lights, another set of hood-mounted driving lights, and roof-mounted kayak and mountain bike racks.

Gallery: Nissan Rugged Rogue Project for 2023 SEMA

17 Photos

The Sentra DET concept is a completely different story, though. It is inspired by the race cars used in the Sentra Cup, which is a single-model championship in Canada with a US round planned for 2024. The DET name comes from “Dual overhead cam, Electronic Fuel Injection, Turbo,” which partially reveals the engine under the hood. Nissan says it has installed a 2.0-liter turbocharged motor mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The four-cylinder mill uses a new Garrett intercooler and turbocharger, DeatschWerks in-tank fuel pump, AFCO radiator, McLeod lightweight flywheel clutch kit, and Manley pistons.

Gallery: Nissan Sentra DET for 2023 SEMA

12 Photos

No output figures are available but Nissan also gives the sedan a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes from the Nissan Z, and Recaro front bucket seats. The car rides on 18x8.5-inch Nismo wheels with Yokohama ADVAN Neova AD09 tires in 245/40/18 size. Last but not least, making the turbo engine breathe better and providing a more distinctive soundtrack is a prototype Nismo cat-back exhaust system.

In addition to the three one-off vehicles, Nissan will also display two production models at the 2023 SEMA. The 2024 Z Nismo and 2024 GT-R Nismo will share the booth with the concepts, showing customers what to expect if they spend their money on one of the two performance cars. The highlights of the Z Nismo include the upgraded powertrain to 420 horsepower and Nismo-tuned suspension and brakes. The GT-R Nismo, in turn, comes with a revised bodywork and a front limited-slip differential.