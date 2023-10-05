Founded in 1997, Toyota Modellista is a brand under Toyota’s umbrella that is focused on developing and selling accessories and tuning components for Toyota and Lexus vehicles. That firm is mostly known in Asia but during the upcoming 2023 SEMA, Modellista will make its first public appearance outside the continent. Even more importantly, Modellista is currently considering a US launch in the coming months.

In an official press release, Toyota says it will display three vehicles modified by Modellista during this year’s SEMA, scheduled to take place between October 31 and November 3. Marking the first time the studio exhibits its vehicles outside of Asia, the Lexus LX and RX, as well as the Toyota Crown, will be in Las Vegas. In addition, special books celebrating Modellista’s 25th anniversary will also be at the boot.

Gallery: Toyota Modellista US launch

5 Photos

As mentioned, there is more big news. Toyota is currently evaluating a potential US launch for its Modellista division and a total of nine models are being considered. These include the Lexus LX, RX, NX, and IS, as well as the Toyota Corolla Sport, Prius, Crown, Venza, and RAV4. The Japanese manufacturer intends to focus its US presence on aero parts compatible with the American market and regulations rather than all products currently available in Japan.

“Modellista means "designer." We believe that being a designer for your life is equal to being yourself, which will make your life more special and enriching. We have always longed for the best time and opportunity where we can expand this secure belief not only in Japan but also all over the world,” Toyota says in a special site dedicated to Modellista’s US launch.

The Motor1.com audience isn’t new to Modellista’s projects. Most recently, we shared the modified Prius created by the studio with extra lighting and chrome accents. In July last year, we also saw an upgraded Toyota Crown, and a few months prior, the Lexus LX – the same SUV that is going to be displayed at 2023 SEMA – got exclusive Modellitsa touches.