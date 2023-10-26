Mercedes-Benz unveiled the 2024 GLC Coupe in March this year but at the time, the German company didn’t announce any details regarding the market launch of the crossover and its pricing. Today, more than seven months after the official debut, we have all the information and the first thing you should know is that you can now place an order.

The fully revamped model wears a starting price tag of $58,150 with destination and handling fees included. The first cars will arrive at the brand’s showrooms around the United States in late fall this year, meaning the first customer deliveries are probably going to happen before the end of 2023. The new GLC Coupe is $2,300 more expensive than the outgoing model.

When the new GLC Coupe made its debut in March, Mercedes said the AMG Line would be part of the vehicle’s standard equipment and now it lives up to this promise. The package costs $2,850, bringing the model’s starting price to $61,000 with destination included. The AMG Line adds upgrades such as AMG-specific wheels, perforated brake discs, and wheel arches painted in the body color. It’s important to note that for the time being, Mercedes won’t sell the new crossover without the package but says this only applies to “initial market deliveries.”

Actually, the full name of the crossover that is now available in the US is GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe. This corresponds to the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that's under the hood using a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and generating 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic gearbox channels the power to all four wheels.

The new model year comes with more practicality compared to the 2023 GLC Coupe. For example, the cargo space now has a volume of 19.2 cubic feet with all five seats in place, which is 1.6 cu ft more than before. Fold down the second row of seats and you’ll have up to 52.6 cu ft of trunk space, up 3.1 cu ft from the 2023 model.

Last but not least, there’s a brand new interior. The 2024 GLC Coupe features a 12.3-inch instrument cluster for the driver and another 11.9-inch center portrait display for the infotainment functions. Upgrade the vehicle to the Pinnacle Trim - that's another $2,950 on top of the base price - and you’ll also receive goodies such as a Burmester audio system, a head-up display, heat and noise insulated windows, and augmented video navigation.