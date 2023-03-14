Listen to this article

The remaining bits of camouflage are finally off and the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is here. Ever-so-slightly larger than its predecessor, the evolutionary styling changes on the outside hide a completely new interior that features a large portrait-oriented center touchscreen and all kinds of standard equipment.

The bulk of what's new on the GLC Coupe was covered last year with the standard GLC-Class debut. As a refresher, exterior highlights include an updated lower fascia with slimmer headlights at the front, and slimmer taillights with a revised rear fascia. Inside, the cockpit rocks a dramatic makeover thanks to a 12.3-inch driver display mounted floating-landscape style, with an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented center touchscreen in the middle. Powering the new GLC Coupe is the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder used in the standard GLC, incorporating a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to produce 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

There are some differences worth noting. At launch, the only GLC Coupe Mercedes offers is the 300 4Matic with a standard-issue AMG Line package. That means all coupes get the nifty AMG star grille and ride on 19-inch wheels (20 inchers are optional). The revised shape lowers the drag coefficient to 0.27, and the interior comes with standard AMG Line features like a leather-lined dash with a wide range of wood veneers for trim. A panoramic sunroof is also standard, and in the tech department, the AMG Line package includes heated seats all around, Burmeister 3D surround sound, wireless phone charging, and the latest MBUX system.

Space-wise, things are obviously quite different from the B-pillar back. There's 19.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, a bit less than the standard GLC but a bit more than last year's GLC Coupe. Fold down the second row and you'll find 52.6 cubic feet of total space – also an improvement from the outgoing model. While we're comparing new to old, the 2024 GLC Coupe is 1.2 inches longer and less than a quarter of an inch higher than its predecessor. Width-wise, the new Coupe is just under an inch wider at the back and a fifth (yes, one-fifth) of an inch wider at the front. We told you it was ever-so-slightly larger.

Advanced driver-assist systems are found aplenty in the new GLC Coupe. Aside from the normal suite of sensors and alert systems, Mercedes includes its Surround View 360-degree camera for close-quarters maneuvering. A "transparent hood" is among the camera functions, effectively showing terrain directly in front of the vehicle. Combined with a standard off-road mode that includes hill-descent control, it lets drivers carefully maneuver the swoopy SUV in difficult terrain.

Mercedes isn't ready to discuss pricing for the 2024 GLC Coupe, nor do we know exactly when it will reach dealerships beyond "later in 2023." We've seen full-fat AMG models testing in public, so expect hotter variants possibly this year or, barring that, sometime in the first half of 2024.