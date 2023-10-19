Earlier this year, Chevrolet gave the Silverado subtle revisions for the 2024 model year with the most important change being the addition of a diesel engine to the ZR2 trim. The rest of the engine range, including the 2.7-liter turbo-four, as well as the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8s, continued with no upgrades. If you find those mills somewhat underpowered for the truck, the folks over at Specialty Vehicle Engineering have a new upgrade package for the 2024 Silverado, which boosts the output to serious levels.

The Yenko/SC Silverado Off-Road by SVE is the firm’s latest performance pack for Chevy’s truck and it comes with two available powertrains. The upgrade is available only on 2024 crew cab and double cab models in LTZ, RST, ZR2, LT, and Z71 grades equipped with the 10-speed automatic transmission. You can order the supercharger kit for either the 5.3-liter V8 or the larger 6.2-liter V8.

Go for the more affordable option and you’ll have 700 horsepower on tap, while the more powerful one is good for 800 hp. When modified by SVE, the engines receive blueprinted aluminum blocks, new twisted steel crankshaft, forged aluminum pistons, upgraded cylinder heads, and SVE’s own supercharger assembly. There’s also a custom stainless steel exhaust system.

One has to admit those are some impressive output numbers and perhaps not everyone can comfortably control such an amount of power. SVE says sometimes power arrives like on an on/off switch making it difficult to control the vehicle in certain situations. The firm’s solution is a system it calls Boost-By-Wire, which basically allows you to control the supercharger’s boost with the accelerator pedal. The more you press the pedal, the more boost the supercharger creates in a controlled manner. SVE says this system makes the truck much more pleasant to drive.

The visual enhancements complementing the power upgrade aren’t that much and include new graphics on the rear quarter panel, unique wheels, and special badges on the hood insert, which is made of high-impact composite material. For the 2024 model year, SVE plans to produce 50 examples from each of the 700-hp and 800-hp versions of the truck.