SVE Yenko Silverado Revealed With 800 HP

It seems that those wishing that Chevrolet's Silverado had much more power to take on other souped-up pickups will actually get their wish. That's not saying that the Silverado was lacking anything, really, and with over 250,000 sales in the first half of 2020 alone, it's pretty safe to say that it's a good a truck as ever. But for those looking to smoke unsuspecting drivers with unnecessarily high horsepower and torque figures, but be able to still retain some practicality points, there's the Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) Yenko S/C Silverado. Because who doesn't love more outrageous pickups?

First spotted by Dupont Registry, SVE has worked closely with Chevrolet and its Silverado to create a pickup truck on steroids. The close working relationship has given SVE first dibs on much of GM's product lineup, including those vehicles that have yet to be released, and even engines that we may or may not know about fully. The project started a year ago and takes a lot of the learnings and technology taken from SVE's expertise in supercharger applications in the Camaro and GMC Syclone.

The Yenko S/C Silverado uses a handbuilt yet familiar 6.2-liter V8 with forged internals and CNC-ported heads. This engine is mated to an upgraded transmission with new clutch packs and a custom torque converter. The power output is rated at 800 horsepower (597 kW) and 720 lb-ft (976 Nm) of torque. Suspension upgrades, a tuned exhaust, and an option between 2WD and 4WD can also be had. Huge Brembo brakes poke out behind 22-inch SVE wheels, with custom color options for the former and three optional finishes for the latter.

The SVE Yenko S/C Silverado can be ordered and serviced at any Chevy dealer, but you'll have to hurry as SVE is only building 50 examples. Pricing has yet to be announced, but we'll keep an eye out.