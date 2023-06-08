The Chevrolet Camaro will cease production after the 2024 model year. However, it’s going out with a bang. Earlier this week, Chevrolet announced the Collector’s Edition, and it has now unveiled the 2024 Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition to celebrate the NASCAR Cup Camaro ZL1 racing in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Camaro receives a handful of visual upgrades replicating the race car’s look, although we doubt the two will sound the same. The car wears a new-for-2024 Riptide Blue exterior that is available across the model line, which Chevy spruces up with a graphics package that mimics the race car’s livery.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition

2 Photos

A white stripe extends from the hood to the decklid outlined in gold, similar to the race car, but narrower. A monochrome stars and stripes motif extends from the hood cowl to the roof.

Other exterior visual upgrades include Garage 56 badging on the front fenders, Hendrick Motorsports logos on the pillars, and a NASCAR Cup car-style wicker bill spoiler. It has satin mirrors and a black fuel door with carbon-fiber accents. It also wears the ZL1 1LE’s front fascia, which features dive planes just like the race car. There’s also a NASCAR 75th Anniversary logo on the hood.

Each car is available with three additional graphics packages. One is a NASCAR windshield header decal, while another adds white Goodyear stickers to the front wheel arches. The final package adds door decals that display the race car’s number 24, tying the two together even more. Inside, Chevrolet added Garage 56 emblems to the floor mats and a Garage 56 badge to the steering wheel.

The 2024 Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition packs the brand’s supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine making 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, with Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperCar rubber providing grip. Chevrolet will only build 56 cars for the US market, which will be available later this year. We expect pricing information closer to the car’s on-sale date.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro Updates

Chevy made some changes to the lineup for the 2024 model year. The company is dropping the turbocharged 2.0-liter from the lineup, making the 335-hp V6 the entry-level engine, bringing the Camaro’s starting price to $32,495 (price includes the destination) for the LT coupe.

Camaro production ends in January, but not before the company offers a Collector’s Edition that adds visual upgrades to the LT/RS, LT1, SS, and ZL1 trims. The cheapest Collector’s Edition is the 1LT, which starts at $39,440, with the ZL1 version costing $88,690.