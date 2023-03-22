Listen to this article

Well, it's official. Rumors of the Chevrolet Camaro's demise stretch back years, but now the rumors are confirmed. Production of the sixth-generation Camaro ends with the 2024 model year, and there isn't anything replacing it. Yet, anyway.

The news comes straight from a Chevrolet press release announcing the final plans for Camaro, which include Collector's Edition models that will be revealed at a later date. 2024 models will be available later this year, but once the assembly line stops in January 2024, the history books will close once again on Chevy's enduring war horse.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.