Details about the 2024 Subaru WRX TR have leaked from Australia before the official debut on October 7. The Drive obtained the info from government paperwork filed in the country.

At least in the Australian market, the WRX TR shares a front end with the standard model. A tall wing attaches to the trunk lid. A red lamp is in the center of the lower fascia.

The TR rides on 19-inch wheels with an asymmetrical spoke design and a gunmetal finish. The tires are 245/35 R19 Bridgestone Potenza S007 rubber. Red Brembo brake calipers are visible behind them. The ventilated discs measure 13.39 inches (340 millimeters) in front and 12.83 inches (326 mm) at the back. For comparison, the standard WRX has stoppers measuring 12.4 inches at the nose and either 11.4 inches or 11.8 inches at the rear, depending on the options.

There are reportedly no suspension modifications, and the TR doesn't get the adaptive dampers from the range-topping GT trim.

The previously teased Recaro seats are reportedly the only revision to the interior.

According to this filing, the TR would continue to use the existing WRX's turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four engine that makes 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. This model would only be available with the six-speed manual. Buyers can't get the CVT for this model.

The TR allegedly weighs 3,349 pounds (1,519 kilograms). A base trim WRX with a six-speed manual in the US is 3,297 pounds. The Premium trim is 3,324 pounds, and the Limited is 3,397 pounds.

The TR will debut at Subiefest Florida on October 7. Travis Pastrana and Bucky Lasek will be there to unveil the vehicle. We don't yet know when the model goes on sale.

Pricing for the TR also remains a mystery. The WRX Limited grade with a manual gearbox, which is the closest comparison point we have at the moment, starts at $38,515 after the $1,020 destination fee.

We discussed the first WRX TR teaser during last week's Rambling About Cars: