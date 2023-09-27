The 2024 Subaru WRX TR will debut at Subiefest Florida on October 7. Travis Pastrana and Bucky Lasek will unveil the car there.

Subaru promises the TR is a "sharper and more enthusiast-focused" model. Beyond that vague description, the company keeps the specifics a secret. The single teaser image available now shows off a set of wheels with a light gunmetal finish and red Brembo brake calipers.

It's not clear where the TR might fit in the model lineup. The 2023 WRX is available in four trim levels: WRX, Premium, Limited, and GT. The range-topping trim gets electronically controlled dampers with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings. Its Drive Mode Select system allows for tweaking elements like the steering feel and damper settings. The GT costs $44,415 after the $1,020 destination fee.

The latest generation of the WRX debuted for the 2022 model year. Its turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four engine makes 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Buyers can select a six-speed manual or the CVT that goes by the Subaru Performance Transmission branding.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru WRX: First Drive

48 Photos

The latest WRX also switched to the Subaru Global Platform. It offers a 28 percent increase in torsional rigidity and a 75 percent improvement in suspension point rigidity compared to the previous model.

Subaru didn't make any changes to the WRX for the 2023 model. The company slightly increased prices.

The STI variant didn't join the WRX for the new generation. At the time, the automaker said an STI "will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform." A later report claimed that the reason for the decision was rapidly changing regulations that would have limited the vehicle's time on the market.

Judging from Subaru's brief statement about the new TR, it seems possible that this variant might go a little of the way toward bridging the gap between the WRX and the STI. Although, there's no indication yet of the latest model having any additional power.

For more discussion about the current WRX, check out this episode of the Motor1.com Test Car Happy Hour: