The fifth-generation 4Runner is one of the oldest vehicles in the United States considering it was originally unveiled in September 2009 before going on sale a few months later for the 2010MY. Despite its venerable age, the body-on-frame SUV is sticking to its old bones for yet another model year. It might be the last before a long-rumored next generation is expected to debut at some point during the 2024 calendar year.

The 2024 4Runner is getting a new "Terra" paint reserved for the TRD Pro, but it's not entirely new since we have seen it before on the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro. In addition, the "Underground" color already available on other Toyota models is joining the color palette as well. As expected, the old-school offroad SUV has lost the 40th Anniversary Edition since the special version was limited to 4,040 units to mark four decades since the original version debuted.

For the 2024 model year, Toyota is selling the 4Runner in the following trim levels: SR5, SR5 Premium, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited, and TRD Pro. Math starts at $40,455, which represents an increase of $300 compared to last year. This small price hike is pretty much consistent across the board. Mind you, the asking price does not include the $1,395 handling and destination fees, so you'll actually be paying $41,850 for the most affordable 2024 4Runner.

If unconfirmed rumors are to be believed, the 4Runner might lose its 4.0-liter V6 engine for the next-generation model and downsize to a four-pot. Even if that is the case, we are not expecting less power over the current model with its 270 hp and 278 lb-ft good for a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. We contacted Toyota a while back upon hearing the gossip, but the company refused to comment. Even so, we won't be too surprised if the next-gen model will be available for the 2025 model year.