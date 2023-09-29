Toyota made an entrance at the State Fair of Texas by revealing the 2024 Tundra 1794 Limited Edition. Based on the 1794 Edition Tundra, which puts an emphasis on a premium leather interior and enhanced off-road capabilities, the Limited Edition goes even further, offering exclusivity and some unique accessories.

The 1794 Edition Toyota Tundra is named as a tribute to Texas' oldest ranch, founded in 1794 near modern day San Antonio. Toyota purchased a large portion of the ranch for its San Antonio plant which builds the Tundra in addition to the Toyota Sequoia.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition

19 Photos

The most obvious change between the standard 1794 Edition and the Limited Edition is the interior. Toyota partnered with the Saddleback Leather Company to produce a unique, premium leather that looks hand-stitched and is branded with the 1794 Limited Edition logo. In the back, the seat pockets look like saddlebags and are secured with a leather buckle. Saddleback also developed some unique accessories, including a large overnight bag, tool roll, owners’ portfolio, key glove, and a small pouch.

The exterior of the 1794 Limited Edition includes a dark chrome grille, body side moldings with blacked-out accents, and a distinctive stamped tailgate. Buyers can choose from an array of paint colors, including Wind Chill Pearl, Midnight Black Metallic, Blueprint, and Smoked Mesquite.

Underneath the skin, Toyota engineers fine-tuned the Tundra's off-road performance capabilities. Those enhancements include an upgraded FOX suspension with 2.5-inch-diameter FOX Internal Bypass shocks. The ride height gets a 1.1-inch lift, improving the truck's stance and ground clearance. Finally, Toyota added a special off-road-inspired wheel and tire combination.

Toyota plans to produce only 1,500 Tundra 1794 Limited Editions, each with an embossed label on the dashboard marking the truck as one of the exclusive units. The trucks will arrive at dealerships next spring and will join the Tundra Capstone at the high end of the lineup. Prices have not been set yet, but will be above the $64,310 base price of the 1794 Edition.