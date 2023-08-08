BMW is readying the hotter M2 CS variant. A new batch of spy shots catches the coupe testing in public with a full-body camouflage wrap that hides the sheet metal and any design tweaks.

The new M2 CS sits lower than the standard offering. The wheels are also wider. However, other styling differences are harder to spot with the wrap. The spicier version appears to retain much of the regular trim's front-end styling, but the car does feature a more aggressive front lip spoiler. The camo might be hiding a new integrated rear spoiler at the back.

Gallery: New BMW M2 CS Spy Photos

14 Photos

We haven't seen the car's interior, but we don't believe BMW will change much. The M2 debuted with the brand's dash-spanning Curved Display running the latest iDrive software, and the CS should have the same setup. The top of the screen appears to be visible in the spy shots.

We expect the hotter M2 to pack a version of the brand's S58 engine. Rumors suggest the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six mill will make at least 500 horsepower, and it could churn out as much as 520 hp, leapfrogging the M3. That's a decent increase over the standard M2, which delivers 453 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque from its powertrain setup.

While BMW offers the standard M2 with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic, we have heard the M2 CS will only have two pedals. The decision makes sense because the automatic gearbox makes for the quicker M2 variant. It takes the manual-equipped model 4.1 seconds to go from zero to 60 miles per hour, while it takes the automatic-equipped version 3.9 seconds.

That number should drop with the additional horsepower offered in the CS. The M Driver's Package gives the M2 a 177-mph top speed, which might increase in the new variant. Another number that should decrease is the car's curb weight, as BMW is likely to add additional carbon fiber parts to improve its overall performance capability.

It's unclear when BMW plans to reveal the M2 CS. However, we expect it to happen sometime in 2024, possibly in the year's second half, with the car going on sale as a 2025 model. Like other CS cars from BMW, buyers should expect the automaker to produce it in limited quantities and a premium price tag. The 2023 M2 starts at $63,195.