Mirage, the Autobot from "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," and its Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 alter ego are coming to Rennsport Reunion 7. The iconic event runs from September 28 to October 1 at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and will feature a display of legendary cars in addition to the rare 964 series Carrera RS 3.8.

Fans and enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to see the latest Transformers hero car along with 15-foot-tall versions of Mirage, Optimus Prime, and Optimus Primal Autobots. Additionally, attendees will be treated to a special screening of the action-packed film, which grossed $439 million worldwide at the box office this summer.

12 Photos

Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America, expressed her excitement about showcasing the hero car at the Rennsport Reunion in Monterey this September. She commended the Porsche Classic team for their dedication, preserving the car as a vital piece of Porsche history and ensuring its functionality post-filming. Coker also emphasized the significance of unveiling the vehicle at Rennsport Reunion 7, the world's largest Porsche gathering.

The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 is an exceedingly rare and historically significant automobile, with only 55 units produced. To safeguard the original models from any potential harm, the film utilized five meticulously crafted picture cars that mimicked the 911 Carrera RS 3.8's appearance.

Each of the picture cars served a specialized function in the film, tailored for various sequences. From high-speed backward driving to intense stunt performances and precise artist-focused scenes, every car played a crucial role in bringing the Transformers saga to life on the big screen.

However, for an authentic engine sound representing Mirage, the film relied on a real 911 RS 3.8, recording its distinctive exhaust note to capture a genuine auditory experience for viewers. Coker emphasized the meticulous effort to replicate the authentic sound, a testament to the filmmakers' dedication to delivering a true-to-life cinematic experience.

In addition to the Mirage Porsche 911 Carrera, the 2023 Rennsport Reunion celebrates Porsche's 75th anniversary and will mark the US debut of the Mission X, the automaker's latest all-electric hypercar concept. It will also feature the Porsche Vision 357 Speedster, a modern interpretation of the iconic classic Porsche 356 Speedster of the 1950s.