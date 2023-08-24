Get ready to rev your engines and relive the magic of Disney and Pixar's beloved Cars characters, because Lightning McQueen and Sally Carrera are set to share the stage once again at Rennsport Reunion 7. The event is scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 1 at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

What makes this reunion even more special is that the life-size Sally Carrera and Lightning McQueen, which currently reside at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart and the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, respectively, will be temporarily united for this grand occasion. These life-size replicas were originally crafted back in 2006 for the premiere of the first Cars movie at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte.

Interestingly, Sally Carrera was ingeniously built from an actual 996-generation Porsche 911, making her more than just a static display piece – she's a fully functional automobile. Over the years, Sally and Lightning have journeyed together to mark significant moments and have visited events across the world in sync with new Cars movie releases. Despite their shared history, the past decade has seen them separated by distance and continents. The upcoming Rennsport Reunion, however, promises to bridge that gap, bringing these two iconic characters back together.

Not only will Lightning McQueen and Sally Carrera be present, but the 2022 Sally Special (see the related links below) will also make a triumphant return to the limelight. This one-off vehicle made headlines with its record-breaking sale last year, fetching a staggering $3.6 million at a Sotheby's auction in Monterey. A one-of-a-kind Porsche 911, the Sally Special was customized with unique parts and finishes in a collaboration between Pixar and the Stuttgart-based automaker. The sale proceeds were allocated to two charitable causes: Girls Inc., an organization dedicated to supporting and empowering young girls across America, and the UNHCR, which aids children and families affected by the war in Ukraine.

As a reminder, the 911 Sally Carrera is based on the 911 Carrera GTS and uses a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine with a peak output of 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

The significance of this reunion is underscored by the presence of key personalities involved in the Cars franchise. Producer Jay Ward will be joined by Bob Pauley, the movie’s production designer responsible for creating Sally Carrera over two decades ago, who will be in attendance at Rennsport Reunion 7 to witness the gathering firsthand.