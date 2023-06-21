The latest Transformers movie is here in time for the summer blockbuster season. Titled "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," it is in theaters now to take audiences on an adventure set in the 1990s. It also introduces a new faction of Transformers called the Maximals and features the Autobots, with a Porsche 911 Carrera named Mirage taking a central role.

More specifically, Mirage is a 964 series Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 when in car form, a particularly rare model that is an unusual choice to base a hero on. However, according to Oliver Hoffmann, Head of Marketing Communications at Porsche AG, the Carrera RS 3.8 is perfect because of Mirage's character traits, describing him as "A tough character with a good heart and a bit of a rebellious streak now and again."

Porsche only built 55 units of the Carrera RS 3.8, which are highly valuable today. Five picture cars were built to look like the original car to avoid the risk of damage and fulfill specific functions. One car was modified to go backward at high speed, while another was prepared for stunt sequences. Additional cars were built for close-ups or scenes involving the actors interacting with the car.

The only area where a real Carrera RS 3.8 was used is sound design. “It was important to us to represent the sound of the 911 model depicted in the film,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America. “It was extremely ambitious due to the number of cars needed from a limited production 911, but we are thrilled with the result and hope audiences are too.”

What makes "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" unique is the level of involvement the production team had with Porsche, which was very hands-on with the development of Mirage. According to Irene Trachtenberg, SVP of Worldwide Marketing Partnerships at Paramount, that partnership "brought our Autobot Mirage to life in a most unique, iconic, and unforgettable way."

As for Porsche, it has been actively promoting the movie on its YouTube site and through social media. The automaker is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and has been very active in sponsoring exhibits and releasing videos to commemorate the milestone.