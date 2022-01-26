Comedian Kevin Hart is a fan of American muscle cars, and the latest addition to his collection is a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner restomod with 940 horsepower (701 kilowatts) from a supercharged 426-cubic-inch (6.98-liter) V8. Salvaggio Design handled building the mean machine.

Hart's Roadrunner rides on a custom frame and has new parts for the floors, firewall, radiator support, wheel tubs, and trunk. Inside, there's an integrated roll cage. It rides on Detroit Speed & Engineering's X-Gen 595 front suspension package integrates into the chassis.

Gallery: Kevin Hart’s 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner by Salvaggio Design

35 Photos

Under the hood, Salvaggio describes the V8 as a hybrid between a Demon and a Hellephant engine. It has overhauled internals, including a new crank, pistons, connecting rods, camshaft, and heads. A Whipple 3.8-liter supercharger in Orange Candy satin-finish paint sits like a crown on top of the powerplant. The 940-hp output is dyno verified.

The engine sends power to a strengthened Tremec 6060 six-speed manual transmission. The rear axle has a 3.70 gear ratio.

Hart's Roadrunner maintains the general look of the original, but there are lots of tweaks to the body. Only the roof, doors, fenders, and rear quarter panels carry over from the donor car. There's a carbon-fiber hood with a scoop in the center. The flush-mounted bumpers are also carbon fiber. The three-piece grille, taillight surrounds, driver door mirror, and door handles are now billet aluminum components.

To maintain the vintage appearance, there are three-piece billet hub caps that cover HRE wheels. If you look closely, it's possible to see Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers clamping on 14-inch rotors at the front and four-piston stoppers with 13-inch discs at the back.

Inside, there's a billet instrument cluster that holds Dakota Digital gauges. Black Italian leather covers the cabin, and some sections have an orange splatter effect.

To match the car, Hart also got a custom-build pair of Nike Air Max 90 sneakers, a belt, and a wallet in the same orange-splattered black leather that appears in the cabin. The shoes also have carbon-fiber pieces and aluminum Roadrunner badges.