Are you surprised to learn that world-famous comedian and connoisseur of cars Jerry Seinfeld is a Porsche fan? Of course you aren't – his fondness for Porsche has been well documented through the years, and that passion doesn't appear to be waning. His latest addiction, per his own admission on social media, is the 911 GT3 RS. Frankly, there are worse addictions to have.

Seinfeld mentioned the street-legal race car in a comment posted to the Instagram account of another well-known Porsche disciple, Chris Harris. The Top Gear host posted a photo of a GT3 RS online, thanking Porsche for "having the minerals to produce something so outrageous." Seinfeld responded by simply saying "I'm totally addicted to it. Don't want to drive anything else."

For those who need a refresher, the current-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS does have a few tweaks over the GT3. Among other things, you get all the wings, all the vents, and all the revs from the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six at the back. Spinning to 20 gazillion rpm, the GT3 RS puts 518 horsepower to the ground through just the rear wheels.

It's the modern-day 911 for purists who don't want boost or all-wheel drive, though if you want a three-pedal manual transmission, you'll have to look elsewhere. The GT3 RS swaps cogs exclusively with a seven-speed PDK gearbox. Considering the GT3 RS is the pinnacle of track performance in Porsche's street-legal lineup, the PDK is the only choice for those who measure time in tenths of a second.

Our own experience with the GT3 RS on a racetrack confirmed the insanity for which this gearbox shifts, no doubt helping the car reach 60 mph in 3 seconds dead. The efficiency of the transmission also contributes to the GT3 RS lapping the Nurburgring in under seven minutes. Specifically, Jörg Bergmeister piloted the Porsche to a time of 6 minutes, 49.32 seconds. Having nearly 1,900 pounds of downforce at 177 mph probably has something to do with it, too.

So yeah, there are worse addictions to have. But it's an expensive one. The 911 GT3 RS price starts at $241,300. Get crazy with the options and you can easily sail past $300,000.