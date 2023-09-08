Porsche has a big presence in a literal way at this year's IAA show in Munich. The company built a massive outdoor display space in the shape of a 911 and displayed a mix of modern and classic vehicles inside. The whole presentation area covers 0.2471 acres (1,000 square meters).

A photo box there lets visitors take a picture with the giant 911. Or, if you prefer a physical photo, Porsche has hostesses there taking Polaroid photos of guests.

Gallery: Oversized Porsche 911 At Open IAA Munich

10 Photos

The 911 S/T makes its debut for a general audience inside this sculpture. The model is limited to 1,963 units, which is a reference to the 911's debut year. It combines elements from the GT3 Touring and GT3 RS as a road-focused high-performance model. At 3,056 pounds, this is the lightest 992-generation 911 yet. Power comes from the 4.0-liter flat-six engine making 518 horsepower, and the vehicle has a six-speed manual. The coupe reaches 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 186 mph.

The Mission X concept is on display, too. If Porsche decides to build it, the company wants the vehicle to be the fastest model ever to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

A fleet of Taycans is on hand for visitors to take a test drive. Porsche also brought its e-bikes for people to try out.

Porsche is also running two presentations on a stage. Brave New Love focuses on the latest innovations from the brand. 911 Love Stories celebrates the 911's 60th birthday.

"This sculpture is first and foremost a symbol representing the many stories and experiences of enthusiasts, fans and customers that have shaped the iconic image of the 911 worldwide,” said Ragnar Schulte, Head of Experiential Marketing at Porsche.

Just before the IAA show started, Porsche unveiled the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid as a refreshed model that replaces the Turbo in the lineup. It has a hybrid-assisted twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes a total of 729 hp and 700 pound-feet of torque. This is enough muscle to reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 183 mph. The standard suspension is a two-chamber, two-valve adaptive air system. Rear-axle steering is an option. Prices start at $148,550 or $153,050 for the coupe body style.