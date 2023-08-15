Spy photos have already revealed Ram is readying an updated 1500 pickup. Camouflage has hidden the design updates, but we won't have to wait long to see the complete picture. The new Ram 1500 will launch in the first quarter of next year, said brand boss Tim Kuniskis.

The updated Ram could debut at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show, according to The Detroit News. It might break cover alongside the new, all-electric Ram ProMaster van. The current 1500 launched for the 2019 model year, so it's time for its mid-cycle refresh.

Ram has hidden the styling changes from our curious eyes with camo and cladding, which it relegates to the front and rear fascias. It's hard to see the changes underneath, but we expect the lineup to receive updated grilles, headlights, and bumpers.

Our photographers caught what could be the Rebel trim. It lacked chrome accents, featured black mirror caps, and had a distinct Rebel-like grille impression in the camouflage. We might have also spotted the new Tungsten trim.

It's unclear if Ram will make any updates to the cabin. While automakers often carry over the interior in a model's mid-cycle refresh, that's changing as they work to offer the latest technologies and features to their customers. Ram already offers up to a 12.0-inch infotainment screen in the truck, but that might grow or change orientation with the redesign.

The Ram could receive a powertrain update alongside its mid-cycle refresh. The pickup could adopt Jeep's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine, discontinuing the Hemi V8. Ram hasn't officially confirmed this will happen, but the six-cylinder engine can deliver up to 510 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, so the engine will offer plenty of power.

We don't know if the updated Ram 1500 will go on sale for the 2024 or 2025 model year. Its launch in January gives Ram some leeway in designating the model year. The consumer-facing website doesn't show the 2024 model just yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if it debuted for the 2025 model year.

The updated Ram could see a price increase. The 2023 1500 already starts at $39,000 (the price includes the $1,995 destination charge). Could the new model start at over $40,000?

Competition is heating up, with Ford set to launch an updated F-150 in September and Chevrolet updating the Silverado for 2022. Ram truck sales are down nine percent through the first six months of 2023.