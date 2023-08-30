The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was the first product from the South Korean automaker to be marketed under the Ioniq sub-brand and the first model to be based on the Hyundai Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) when it debuted in February 2021. It has been on sale for around two and a half years now and it seems that Hyundai is already working on a mid-cycle refresh as evident from these new spy photos.

Surprisingly, the South Korean automaker puts thick camouflage on this test prototype which was spotted by our spy photographers in Germany. This doesn’t necessarily mean there will be big visual changes for the electric crossover as the first impressions are that the disguise hides only minimal revisions. These include a redesigned rear bumper with relocated parking sensors and likely some small tweaks to the lower section of the front fascia.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift spy photos

10 Photos

We don’t know what will happen under the skin but currently, the 2023 Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery options in the United States. The base model has a 58.2-kilowatt-hour battery pack, good for a range of around 220 miles on a single charge based on EPA estimations. The larger battery has a capacity of 77.4 kWh, which is enough for up to 303 miles between two charges. We don’t expect huge gains in these numbers, though a few more miles of range depending on the specification are possible.

Just earlier this summer, Hyundai unveiled the Ioniq 5 N as its first full-blown electric performance model. With a dual-motor powertrain, the hot crossover has a peak output of 600 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of instantaneous torque. If you activate the N Grin Boost function, which lasts for 10 seconds, those figures jump to 641 hp and 567 lb-ft of torque. In the best-case scenario, the all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 N can accelerate from a standstill to 62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 161 mph.

Price-wise, the standard Ioniq 5 starts at $42,785 with a destination charge included for the 2023 Ioniq 5 SE with a Standard Range battery. We don’t know whether the facelift will bring a price hike but we’ll remind you the model was priced at $40,925 at its US market launch. We will know for certain when the refreshed Ioniq 5 launches probably at some point next year.