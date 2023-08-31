The new Cupra Formentor was recently spotted out and about, hiding its changes under subtle camouflage. Initially launched in 2020, the revised styling is part of the Cupra's midcycle refresh expected for the 2024 model year.

Cupra is Seat's lifestyle and performance brand, which also makes it part of the vast purview of Volkswagen AG. The Formentor is a small coupe-like SUV that shares a platform with the Seat Ateca and VW Golf. It's motivated by a range of powertrains, including 1.5 and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines and a hybrid with a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine producing up to 242 horsepower.

Visual updates are subtle but reflect the styling of the electric Cupra Tavascan. The updated version of the Formentor includes a pair of new headlights, a new grille with a revised air intake, and a revised front bumper. Unlike most vehicle camouflage, which covers the car in a heavily patterned wrap, the Formentor is subtly disguised to look like the current version and blend in with other vehicles.

In back, the changes are smaller and less pronounced. However, there appear to be new graphics for the rear lights as well as revisions at the outer corners of the rear bumper and around the area for the license plate.

From what we know, the interior is expected to get an overhaul with a larger infotainment screen. This change will likely be a welcome one since the majority of the Formentor's controls are managed via the touchscreen interface.

So far, there is no word on changes to the powertrain lineup. However, it's possible Cupra will make some modifications to increase power while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Founded in 1985 as Seat's performance brand, Cupra is the company behind Seat's motorsport victories in the World Rally Cup, World Touring Car Championship, and the eTouring Car World Cup. In addition to the Formentor, Ateca, and Taviscan, Cupra builds the Born, a small electric car, and the Leon Sportstourer.