Nissan has been quietly working on the next-generation Kicks and we have new spy photos with the small crossover. We are still about a year away from its market launch but we will get to that in a minute – first, let’s take a look at this prototype.

This is a fully camouflaged trial vehicle but we can’t miss the more mature overall design language. Also, the front fascia seems to have a new radiator grille with horizontal slats between the headlights as opposed to the U-shaped grille of the current model. It is difficult to tell what is the exact shape of the lighting units at the front but for now, it seems that the clusters will be slimmer and will possibly feature a completely new lighting signature.

It’s important to note that our spy photographers weren’t exactly sure about the identity of this vehicle. Word on the street speculates that this could be the new Juke for Europe, but the crossover entered its current generation relatively soon and it is way too early for an overhaul. Also, the Juke has rear door handles that are hidden in the C-pillar as opposed to the more conventional handles seen on this test car.

The Kicks was first introduced as a concept in 2014 and about two years later, it was launched in Brazil as a production model. The crossover hit North American soil in 2017 during the Los Angeles Auto Show. It acts as a replacement for the Juke in the United States and to date is the company’s entry-level high-riding model on the US market.

As far as the second-generation model is concerned, Nissan recently decided to delay its start of production until June next year due to problems related to the theft of critical tooling at a supplier factory in Mexico. The Kicks for North America is assembled at the Aguascalientes plant. Nissan sold 54,879 Kicks in 2022, down from 82,960 units delivered to customers the prior year.