The Bentley Batur features 800 unique parts, making it a very special vehicle from the automaker. The attention to detail and craftsmanship extends beyond the design and powertrain to include bespoke audio technology. Bentley is offering the new “Naim for Mulliner” sound system in the coupe, a $31,681 (25,000-pound) option at today’s exchange rate.

The 20-speaker sound system comprises six tweeters, nine mid-range speakers, two woofers, two active bass transducers, and one subwoofer. The mid-range speakers and tweeters have new drivers and feature Focal’s patented M cones. Bentley derived its new speakers from Focal’s Grand Utopia lineup.

The new sound system results from 10,000 hours of innovations from Focal and Naim, with the two laying out 56 requirements and recommendations for the system. The single-piece M cones in the speakers provide rigidity without the dust cap.

Bentley designed the Batur with the speakers in mind, carefully placing them throughout the cabin. Extra strengthening around the doors and rear cabin also helped reduce distortion from the sound system.

Bentley says the “Naim by Mulliner” sound system is an expansion of its services to offer “truly bespoke vehicles.” The automaker has seen interest in its Mulliner brand grow in recent years, with demands for special paint doubling and personal commissions tripling.

Earlier this year, the automaker previewed the available customization options by presenting four possible themes. Each featured a unique interior and exterior color combination. It also highlighted the Batur’s use of sustainable materials, like coffee byproducts and flax-based options.

Bentley unveiled the Batur a year ago, and it just finished development in June, with two pre-production vehicles traversing over 18,641 miles. The company will produce 18 examples of the $2 million (1.65 million pounds) vehicle, which takes about four months to build. The company should be finished building them in late 2024.

The Batur features the brand’s iconic twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine and will be the last Bentley to use it. It makes 740 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. Bentley modified the engine’s air intake, intercoolers, and turbos to increase the output from the standard 710 hp. Production for the engine ends in April 2024.