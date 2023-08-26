Bentley announced it made a new fragrance for men which is said to be inspired by the British luxury car brand’s Blackline models which come with blacked-out details instead of the usual chrome trim.

Officially called Bentley For Men Black Edition, the new masculine perfume comes in a sharp monochrome bottle that resembles a tailored tuxedo, designed to reflect the lines and curves of a Bentley, the company says.

With heavy black glass, the bottle also features discrete silver-white stripes, polished silver metal shoulders embossed with the car maker’s logo, and a silver cap ringed with Bentley’s signature knurling that’s present in the interior of all its cars.

Designed by master perfumer Dorothée Piot, Bentley’s black-themed fragrance is described by the Crewe-based luxury vehicle makers as follows:

In the opening, a radiant accord of powdery violet and tangy tangerine feels as fresh as a clean white shirt. Cool pink pepper and nutmeg add the silvery flash of a pair of sleek, brushed steel cufflinks. Brightened by a hint of jasmine – the gleam of a silk tie – the heart of the fragrance unfolds like a dark, subtly textured fabric of smooth patchouli and earthy papyrus. Darker still, the drydown weaves cool incense, tobacco-scented tonka bean, and leather-tinged Atlas cedarwood on a base of musk and crisp, dry wood. Like the Blackline series, this perfume is all about cutting-edge gravitas, lending the wearer a scent that is both purposeful and enigmatic.

Besides the new Black Edition fragrance, the maker of the Continental GT also sells the Momentum Unbreakable Eau de Parfum and the Magnetic Amber fragrance.

Bentley says that 40 percent of the cars it makes are outfitted with the Blackline pack which replaces all chrome and satin finishes – except the winged badge and Flying-B mascot’s feathers – with Beluga black, including the wheels, headlight surrounds, and matrix grille.

The latest model in the company’s lineup to be available with the chrome delete option is the new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Mulliner, which debuted last week as the brand’s flagship, featuring a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, exclusive 22-inch wheels, and airline seats as standard.