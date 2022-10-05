Listen to this article

Bentley is showcasing its broad customization options available through Mulliner with three limited-edition Continental GT Speed Convertibles. The cars, commissioned by Bentley Beverley Hills, each wear custom pastel exterior colors that harken back to Hollywood’s Art Deco days – Jetstream II Blue, Sage Green, and Hollywood Blush Pink.

The one finished in blue also features the color on its 22-inch 10-spoke wheels. Inside, Bentley installed a Linen main hide with contrasting stitching and Imperial Blue for the secondary one. Each car is equipped with the Styling, Touring, and City specifications, and the illuminated sill plates read “The Beverly Hills” rendered in a 1930s-era typeface, further tying the vehicle’s custom appearance to the era.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible By Mulliner

9 Photos

The second Continental GT Speed Convertible wears Sage Green, a muted color that covers the body and the wheels, which the automaker accents with a white stripe on the outer rim. It’s the same thing inside, with Cumbrian Green and Linen used throughout the cabin. Bentley also uses the color on the dash veneer and waist rails. The third Bentley wears a pastel “Hollywood Blush” pink color that extends to the rims like the other two. Inside, the automaker pairs Linen with Cricketball red, two colors Bentley uses on the dash veneer and waist rails.

“Beverly Hills has always been the epitome of glamour, particularly during Hollywood’s Golden Age,” said Danika Quinn, the automaker’s brand manager. “This collection is a nod to the bygone era of Old Hollywood encapsulating the spirit of that time; bold white wall tires, soft color palettes, and unique designs that illustrate the “class” of classic cars.”

The Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible debuted in April 2021. The luxury car packs the automaker’s twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, which produces 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

The three commissioned cars help highlight Bentley’s Mulliner customization programs and high-quality craftsmanship. Bentley has seen demand for specific Mulliner features continue to grow since 2020. According to the company, requests for special Mulliner paint finishes have doubled while the number of personal commissions has tripled.