It's no secret that full-size pickup trucks dominate the automotive market in North America. It's a fast-paced segment, and though it might be hard to believe, the current-generation Ram 1500 is already a few years old. As such, a mid-cycle refresh is coming soon and fresh spy photos offer a glimpse of the truck's updated styling.

Unfortunately, Ram isn't parading around Detroit with camo-free trucks like Ford is doing with its 2024 F-150. Heavy covers are in place at the front and rear, and actually, this prototype looks quite similar to our first Ram facelift sighting in July. Both are black with black wheels, but this time around we're fairly certain we have a new Rebel in our viewfinder. Note the black mirrors and lack of chrome around the windows, but if that's not enough to convince you, check out the ride height and white letter tires. Those are hallmarks of the off-road-focused Rebel trim.

Gallery: Ram 1500 Rebel Facelift Spy Photos

11 Photos

And if that's still not enough, zoom in for a close look at the camouflaged front clip. This truck is moving at speed, and as a result, wind pushes the coverings against the grille. It's very easy to see the Rebel's unique design outlined behind the covers, and we think the grille is a bit larger here. Similarly, headlights could be a tad smaller, and we expect small design tweaks to the lower fascia. We can still see the Rebel's rectangular driving lamps at the corners, and those cutouts look a bit bigger.

Meanwhile at the back, heavy camo covers everything but we think changes will actually be minimal. Sources tell us to expect redesigned taillights and possibly some trim changes to the bumper. Dual exhaust pipes are in plain sight, exiting through small cutouts in the bumper just as they do on the current Ram 1500.

Perhaps the biggest change will be what those pipes connect to. We're talking about the engine, which is expected to be the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six currently in use with Jeep. Though Ram hasn't officially confirmed it, the Hemi V8 should ride into the sunset for the updated truck and the gutsy I6 will be its replacement. Note the black tape on the hood where you'd normally see a badge – there's a very good chance it says something to the effect of 3.0 or turbo, and that's not a bad thing. In top tune, this engine develops 510 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque.

So, when will we see the updated Ram without camouflage? We believe the new looks (and engine) will arrive for the 2025 model year. That suggests a debut taking place either late this year or early into 2024.