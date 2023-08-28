Mercedes-Benz Vans unveiled the refreshed V-Class and Vito families earlier this year but at the time, the company didn’t reveal much information about the camper version of the midsize van. The V-Class Marco Polo now debuts during the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany, bringing visual and hardware enhancements both inside and out. The camper van has undergone a transformative upgrade, combining a refreshed exterior design, enhanced comfort features, and improved digital connectivity.

At first glance, the new V-Class Marco Polo catches the attention with its reimagined exterior look. A bolder radiator grille, more prominent bumper, and available AMG Line design package with an LED light strip encircling the grille create an unmistakable visual presence. The front fascia also receives optional Multibeam LED headlamps, while at the back, there’s a more subtle makeover with LED taillights, a chrome trim strip adorned with the Mercedes-Benz lettering, and a newly sculpted bumper.

The customers are probably going to be more interested in the revisions inside the cabin, though. The cockpit welcomes occupants with a redesigned instrument panel featuring dual 12.3-inch widescreen displays. Redesigned air vents, a new center console with optional wireless smartphone charging, and a new-generation steering wheel create a more modern atmosphere compared to the model’s predecessor.

Enhanced comfort features can be found in the living area, too. The Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) interface module is new, providing intuitive control over numerous camping functions via the cockpit screen or smartphone app. A notable addition is the ability to disable non-essential functions with a single touch, making it ideal for moments spent at a campsite or amidst nature for extended off-grid stay. The Airmatic air suspension can be adjusted to level the camper on uneven terrain, all at the touch of a button.

The soul of the camper remains consistent with its proven living space concept. Accommodating up to four occupants, the camper is equipped with a pop-up roof with a roof bed, a versatile seat/bunk combination, a folding table, a fully equipped kitchen, and a wardrobe.

Other important debuts at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf include the new Ford Transit Custom Nugget, VW T7 California concept, and Citroen Type Holidays. See the related links above for more information.