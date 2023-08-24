One of the major debuts at this year's Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany is Ford's Transit Custom Nugget. The camper replaces the previous model introduced in early 2019 by switching to the latest Transit Custom bones unveiled a year ago. The Blue Oval worked with Westfalia for the camper conversion and has all the usual amenities you'd expect from a small home on wheels. That includes an L-shaped kitchen, a drawer fridge, and a sink.

The 2024 Transit Custom Nugget is equipped with a tilt roof featuring a self-folding fabric to make it easier to lower the roof. At an additional cost, Ford can fit the camper with a solar roof to harness the sun's energy to power the interior features. Other goodies include roller blackout blinds as well as built-in stowage locations for the tables and chairs used outside.

2024 Ford Transit Custom Nugget

It's spacious enough for a pair of double beds and comes with rotating captain's chairs for the driver and front passenger. In the back, there's a three-seat bench with optional heating, USB-C ports, and audio speakers. As standard, the Blue Oval installs a rear-mounted hot/cold shower, and you can pay extra for a tailgate tent.

That 13-inch infotainment runs on SYNC4 and comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's also a separate seven-inch touchscreen in the "living area" to manage the heating, water levels, battery level, and lighting. You can also do this remotely by using an app on your smartphone connected via Bluetooth to the vehicle. Ford also throws in wireless charging and a standard 5G modem.

Featuring an all-new chassis promising to deliver a car-like experience, the 2024 Transit Custom in the outdoorsy Nugget flavor has independent rear suspension and can be ordered with all-wheel drive. For the first time, it can be had with a plug-in hybrid powertrain borrowed from the Kuga PHEV. It uses a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor to deliver a combined output of 230 horsepower.

The battery pack has a usable capacity of 11.8 kWh, providing enough juice for an electric range of approximately 20 miles (32 kilometers). Ford will be selling the camper with an eight-speed automatic transmission as well as a diesel engine making 168 hp.

It's the diesel that goes on sale first, with customers able to place an order this month for deliveries in the spring of 2024. The PHEV and other powertrains will follow in the next 12 months. Pricing in Germany kicks off at €76,500 (about $83,000 at current exchange rates).