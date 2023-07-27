Mercedes-Benz Vans will inaugurate its Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) in 2026, but in the meantime, it's giving the midsize vans a refresh for 2024. The V-Class, V-Class Marco Polo, Vito, e-Vito, and EQV are all getting updates inside and out to remain competitive in a challenging segment. Depending on the trim level, some of the vans now have numerous three-pointed stars embedded into the grille to mirror recent cars such as the new E-Class.

Speaking of the grille, it now has an illuminated LED contour on the V-Class / V-Class Marco Polo and EQV while the fancy V-Class Exclusive model gets a classic hood-mounted upright star for the first time. Multibeam LED headlights come either as standard or optional, while the LED taillights have been given an update with a darkened contour. Go for one of the V-Class models or the EQV and you get chrome trim with Mercedes-Benz lettering. Rounding off the changes on the outside are five new paint colors and several aero-optimized alloy wheels in 17, 18-, and 19-inch sizes.

2024 Mercedes V-Class / V-Class Marco Polo, Vito / eVito, EQV

Stepping inside, all vans get the latest MBUX infotainment system. The Vito / eVito now has a 5.5-inch color instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen whereas the V-Class / V-Class Marco Polo and the EQV boast a pair of 12.3-inch displays. An updated center console accommodates an optional wireless charging pad, and there are new goodies such as a heated steering wheel, keyless start, 64-color ambient lighting, and dimmed rear lighting for night driving.

Going forward, Mercedes is fitting the V-Class and EQV with a left-side sliding door as standard while an electric parking brake is also standard on the commercial versions equipped with the automatic transmission. Elsewhere, Active Brake Assist now also works in an intersection and you can order adaptive Multibeam LED headlights with 84 individually adjustable LEDs. The midsize vans get a revamped parking package with a 360-degree camera and a trailer maneuvering assistant for vehicles fitted with a trailer hitch and automatic transmission.

The German luxury brand describes the updated vans as an intermediate step on the road to full electrification. Mercedes-Benz Vans projects EVs will account for more than half of total sales by the end of the decade.