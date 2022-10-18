Listen to this article

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T is here to offer buyers a bit more excitement without stepping up to the next power level. It's lighter, lower, and offered with a three-pedal manual transmission for a purist driving experience. And the price starts at $116,600, though with the mandatory $1,450 delivery fee added in, the least expensive 2023 911 Carrera T is $118,050.

Of course, that price can certainly go up once options are added, and on that front, we don't yet have configurator information to see just how pricey the T can get. However, the standard model is already tricked out with desirable features that are either optional or simply not offered on the base 911 Carrera. Chief among them is the seven-speed manual gearbox, though should you prefer the eight-speed PDK transmission, it's available as a no-cost option.

Gallery: 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T

27 Photos

The 2023 911 Carrera T also gets a standard-issue mechanical limited-slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring, another feature not offered on the entry-level 911. It rides on the PASM Sport Suspension with a modest drop, and the Sport Chrono Package is included. Again, these are all standard items in the $118,050 starting price. And to save weight, there's thinner sound-deadening material and the back seat is straight up gone, though it can be added back at no charge. All total, the Carrera T shaves about 100 pounds off the base 911.

Model/Trim MSRP (Including $1,450 Destination Fee) Porsche 911 Carrera $107,550 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 $114,850 Porsche 911 Carrera T $118,050 Porsche 911 Carrera S $124,450

The available equipment is paired with the base 911 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter engine, producing 379 horsepower. As such, not only does it slot between the entry-level 911 Carrera and the 443-hp Carrera S price-wise, it balances the scales with features. You can expect to see the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T in dealerships next spring.