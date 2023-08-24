A video uploaded to Reddit shows an accident where one SUV runs a red light and is hit by another vehicle. It's the kind of accident that happens frequently across the US, usually causing serious damage to both vehicles. However, this collision is noteworthy because it involves two Chevrolet Tahoes.

At the beginning of the video, a black Chevrolet Tahoe sits at a red light. Judging from the rear, it's a 2021 or newer model with safety features like forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Next to it, a black pickup truck waits before turning right onto the cross street. As soon as the truck pulls forward, the Tahoe starts moving, the driver most likely assuming the light turned green because of the truck's motion.

That's when an older white Tahoe enters the picture. It tries to swerve before smashing into the driver's side front of the black Tahoe. The force of the impact spins the black Tahoe almost 270 degrees, so it's almost pointing in the direction the white Tahoe came from. As the Tahoe spins, you can see the white side curtain airbags deployed from the collision.

The white Tahoe's speed carries it through the intersection, where it strikes the light pole before a tree stops its forward progress. Parts of the traffic signal rain down on the pavement as it sways from the impact. Moments after both Tahoes stop, other motorists exit their vehicles to help the people involved in the crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the current-generation Tahoe received a four-star overall safety rating. Previous generations of the Tahoe received similar ratings but didn't always have side airbags or driver assist features. In any case, the occupants of both SUVs were apparently not seriously injured, according to the original post.

Based on the data from the dashcam that captured the accident, it occurred in Pensacola, Florida, at the intersection of East Chase Street and North 9th Avenue. Chase Street, which the white Tahoe was eastbound on, is a major thoroughfare carrying traffic across the Pensacola Bay Bridge to Gulf Breeze and Pensacola Beach.