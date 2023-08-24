We've been spying on the facelifted Q8 since the beginning of the year, so it comes as no surprise Audi is about to take the wraps off its updated flagship SUV. Premiering in less than two weeks, the revised version is being teased in a sole image showing the familiar rear end, but now with updated taillights. We're being told the headlights have been modified as well, and buyers will get to choose from additional customization options.

That's basically all Audi is willing to share for the time being. The first spy shots we published back in January showed a lesser S Line model that had a redesigned front grille with interlocked U-shaped elements. Speaking of prototypes, spy shots have revealed tweaks are planned for the spicy SQ8 and the even hotter RS Q8, which are expected to soldier on with V8 power.

Audi Q8, SQ8 facelift new spy photos

18 Photos

Additional changes to the bumpers are also on the menu, but nothing to write home about. We also wouldn't count on a revamp inside where the current Q8 still looks fresh with its three-screen setup. The Volkswagen Group's R&D funds are mostly going into EVs these days, so ICEs won't go through major changes, especially for a mid-cycle facelift. Case in point, platform-sharing VW Touareg was revised earlier this year without any substantial modifications.

Speaking of the MLB Evo architecture underpinning the two SUVs, the Porsche Cayenne also went through an update a few months ago, much like the Q8's purely electric sibling, the E-Tron variant. The Q8 is the first and last generation of the model to offer combustion engines seeing as how Audi will introduce only EVs from 2026. Meanwhile, the mechanically related Q7 is also going to receive a nip and tuck.

The 2024 Audi Q8 debuts on September 5 to take on the recently revised BMW X6.