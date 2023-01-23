Listen to this article

After recently transitioning the E-Tron to the Q8 family, Audi is preparing a mid-cycle update for the conventionally powered version. Ingolstadt's flagship SUV has now been spotted up close and personal while resting in a parking lot between two test sessions. Judging by the aggressive front bumper design, red brake calipers, and the "S" logo embroidered on the front leather-wrapped seats, it appears to be a more expensive S Line specification.

It's safe to say Audi's designers won't be rocking the boat with the Q8's facelift as the prototype has the usual changes. Aside from updated LED lights front and rear, the luxury SUV has a new pattern for the singleframe grille with numerous interlocked U-shaped elements. We're also noticing reshaped air intakes and a seemingly taller lower grille with vertical bars.

2024 Audi Q8 facelift spy photos

13 Photos

Riding on 21-inch wheels, the 2024 Q8 had fresh graphics for the taillights. Because of the swirly camouflage applied onto the tailgate, Audi masked the wide light bar we're expecting to continue with the facelifted version. The pseudo diffuser appears to have more fins than before and it's flanked by a pair of redesigned blacked-out exhaust tips that appear to be wider and slimmer.

The Ingolstadt-based premium brand didn't bother to hide the interior but that doesn't necessarily mean the Q8's posh cabin will be carried over unchanged. Changes to the upholstery and trim choices could be on the menu to spice up the swoopy SUV as it prepares to do battle with the upcoming facelifts for the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe.

We’re expecting the wraps to come off later this year when Audi could possibly introduce the revised high-performance RS Q8 as well. Although the stately SUV now shares its name with the fully electric Q8 E-Tron, they're not built at the same factory. The ICE model is assembled in Bratislava (Slovakia) whereas the EV is manufactured in Brussels (Belgium) where the Q8 E-Tron Sportback is also built.