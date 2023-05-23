The third-generation Touareg debuted back in 2018 as forbidden fruit in the United States since Volkswagen of America said right from the get-go it wouldn't bring the posh SUV stateside. Fast forward five years later, during which more than 200,000 units have been sold, VW's flagship SUV is getting a nip and tuck to remain competitive in a highly lucrative segment. It's already available to order in Europe, with the flagship R to follow on June 22.

Ok, but what are the changes? The Touareg jumps on the light bar bandwagon by gaining one at the front and rear. Wheel options vary in size from 19 to 21 inches but the R-Line and R get a larger 22-inch set with a Silicon Gray Matt finish. For the first time on a VW manufactured in Europe – Bratislava in Slovakia to be more specific – there's an illuminated badge on the tailgate.

At the front, the redesigned headlights with a triple "L" theme are totally new and use more advanced matrix technology with micro-LEDs as seen in the 2024 Porsche Cayenne. Known as the IQ. Light HD LED matrix, each headlight boasts no fewer than 19,216 individually controllable micro LEDs to deliver superior illumination in the darkest nights without blinding oncoming drivers. The taillights have also been tweaked to incorporate the same trio of L-shaped elements.

Stepping inside, the 2024 Touareg is more of the same and comes as standard with the Innovision Cockpit. It's marketing jargon for the union of the fully digital 12-inch instrument cluster with the 15-inch touchscreen. The infotainment has been tweaked to support high-resolution HD map data with lane-level navigation, along with better voice control and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In addition, some of the switchgear is now glossy black and there's updated ambient lighting with "Touareg" lettering on the passenger side of the dashboard. VW now installs more powerful USB-C ports and offers a head-up display plus a 730-watt Dynaudio sound system at an additional cost.

You'll only find V6 engines under the hood as the torquetastic V8 diesel also used by the Bentley Bentayga and Audi SQ7 died with the Last Edition back in 2020. There are five different versions to pick from, starting off with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine offered with 335 hp (250 kW). On the diesel side, the 3.0-liter V6 TDI can be had with either 228 hp (170 kW) or 282 hp (210 kW). Should you want an electrified powertrain, the eHybrid combines a 3.0-liter V6 gas engine with an electric motor for a total output of 375 hp (280 kW), which is boosted to 456 hp (340 kW) for the range-topping Touareg R.

Regardless of engine, all versions come as standard with 4Motion all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engineers have revised both the standard steel and optional air suspension for greater comfort while a roof load sensor has been added. Depending on what it reads, the onboard computers transfer higher transverse forces to improve agility, according to the peeps from Wolfsburg. Another novelty is represented by the optional performance tires.

VW will sell its updated flagship SUV in Basic, Elegance, R-Line, and R flavors, with pricing kicking off at €69,200 and rising to €93,870. Since its introduction in 2002, over 1.13 million units have been delivered.