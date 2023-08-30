People have the tendency to complain when an automaker makes subtle design changes as it transitions a model from one generation to another. However, is that really an issue with Aston Martin? The folks from Gaydon have some of the most attractive cars in the industry, and the new Vantage appears to reconfirm the huge talent the design team possesses. Both the coupe and convertible have now been spied in action at full tilt testing at the Nürburgring.

Admittedly, the cars do look like facelifts rather than fully fledged next-generation cars as the thin camouflage in the typical Aston Martin green isn't hiding much. Evolutionary design aside, the sound those prototypes make is alluring. In 2023 when it's all about emissions and noise regulations and gasoline particulate filters, it's refreshing to hear the grunt delivered by a V8. AM and AMG are still in cahoots, so the soundtrack is likely provided by Affalterbach's twin-turbo 4.0-liter engine.

Aston Martin Vantage Volante new spy photos

While the old Vantage had to make do with "only" 503 horsepower, the latest AMG SL and GT Coupe have up to 577 hp, so there is room for a big boost. In an interview earlier this year with Autocar, chief creative officer Marek Reichman said the next-gen car will be sportier and a "complete hooligan." It'll also benefit from the know-how obtained by the F1 team, so expect some clever aero trickery.

Even though it would be lighter, a six-cylinder variant has already been ruled out by the product and market strategy director Alex Long in an interview with the same British magazine. Why? He said the V8's sound is part of the charm before adding: "We don't build transport. We build dreams."

AM's 911 rival is likely to cost more than the outgoing Vantage as the model will be pushed upmarket to achieve higher profit margins. The increased price tag should be reflected into the quality of the interior by mirroring the massive improvements made for the DB12.