Aston Martin is on a tear lately. In addition to launching a luxury SUV and fielding a competitive Formula One team, the automaker is launching eight new front-engine sports cars in the near future. Judging from the multitude of spy photos and press events, it's also putting in the work, keeping the Aston Martin name at the top of the news cycle. That's why seeing the Vantage turning laps at the Nurburgring is not surprising.

We've seen lots of spy photos of the new Aston Martin Vantage recently, but this is the first time it's turned up at the track. The sounds indicate it's powered by a V8, possibly an updated 4.0-liter twin-turbo from the current car. The engine sounds muted but emits a feral growl accelerating out of turns. The F1 Edition of this motor produced 527 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque and is a good basis for estimating the new car's power.

The Vantage makes quick work of other, slower cars on the Nurburgring, passing them with a burst of its V8 soundtrack. As for the car itself, it seems very composed and neutral, never looking off balance or out of shape. Except for the occasional tire squeal, there's no drama, just fast, precise driving. We thought flinging the current Vantage around was an enjoyable experience, and the new version looks like more of the same.

As we saw previously with the Vantage Roadster, the new coupe appears to be more of a refresh than a completely new design. Based on recent renderings, it will likely share a lot of the design with the new DB12, including the new front-end styling. Like most Aston Martins of the past quarter century, the current car's styling is handsome and timeless but could use an interior makeover starting with the infotainment system.

In addition to the new Vantage, Aston Martin recently debuted the new DB12 at its Q New York location. It also plans to unveil its EV plans next week as part of its strategy for the next five years, including its first electric vehicle for 2026.