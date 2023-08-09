Future Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 models will allegedly return to using V8 engines. Two independent sources told Car and Driver these vehicles would adopt a version of the M177 twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 in 2026.

Senior engineers involved in the project told the publication that the C- and E-Class only require small changes for the V8 to fit into them. This version of the engine would comply with EU7 emissions regulations. It might have hybrid assistance, according to these sources.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance: First Drive

Mercedes already offers hybrid versions of the twin-turbo V8. For example, the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance has the force-inducted 4.0-liter with electrical assistance. This application produces 831 horsepower and 1,033 pound-feet of torque. It also has a 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery. The S63 has a variant making 791 hp and 1,055 lb-ft.

We don't yet know how much power the V8-powered C63 and E63 would have. The existing GT63 and S63 provide a guide of what to expect in terms of engine output, though.

The existing C63 used a hybrid-assisted turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The total output is 671 hp and 752 lb-ft. The battery capacity is 6.1 kWh. This is enough for the vehicle to reach 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and the top speed can be as high as 180 mph with the optional AMG Driver's Package.

The new E63 hasn't yet debuted. The available info suggests it uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six with plug-in hybrid assistance. The output is still a mystery but is reportedly around 700 hp and 880 lb-ft. This sport sedan could premiere before the end of 2023.

Mercedes is also working on the new AMG GT coupe for an imminent debut. It reportedly shares the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 577 hp and 590 lb-ft like in the SL63. Lesser trim levels might use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 375 hp and 354 lb-ft.

