A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class debuted this week. It features a familiar design and a bunch of new technology, but it also means we will soon be getting a new AMG E63. We don't know what it will look like, but new renderings attempt to preview its design.

The new E-Class provides a blueprint for what the E63 could look like when it debuts. The AMG in the rendering features the performance brand's Panamericana grille. It sits above a more aggressive front bumper. Fender vents along the sides denote its performance prowess while it sits low over the sporty rims and tires. The car's rear has a trunk spoiler, with an aggressive rear diffuser housing the brand's iconic quad-exhaust pipes.

Gallery: Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG E63 Rendering

2 Photos

The next-gen AMG E63 might not depart far from the car's current exterior styling, but we expect bigger changes to happen under the hood. The new car is expected to arrive with a plug-in hybrid setup, replacing the V8 with an engine with two fewer cylinders.

The E63 will allegedly arrive with the automaker's M256 turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with an electric motor. The company hasn't disclosed the model's output figure, but rumors point to it producing around 700 horsepower and 880 pound-feet of torque. That's a sizable increase of the current car's 603 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque, which Mercedes makes with its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.

While the renderings don't depict the interior, the new E-Class provides a preview. The entire E-Class lineup features the automaker's MBUX Superscreen, which Mercedes should dress up with AMG graphics in the E63. The company will likely install heavily bolstered seats and other AMG-branded touches throughout.

With the new E-Class now revealed, Mercedes can focus on readying the other body styles and the hotter AMG variants. We don't know when it will show the next-generation E63, but we have our fingers crossed that it could happen by this time next year. Mercedes won't begin producing the new E-Class until later this year, and it hasn't provided a date when it would begin reaching dealers.