Fresh off the debut of the new Mercedes GLC and the GLC Coupe, today the German automaker is unleashing the AMG-ified versions of those two SUVs. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E Performance – deep breath – are two of the most powerful iterations of the GLC to date.

The GLC43 remains the "base" AMG of the group, combining a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with an integrated starter generator to produce 416 horsepower. There's also an additional 13 horsepower available via the starter generator at lower speeds.

That mild-hybrid powertrain pairs to a nine-speed multi-clutch transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive. As on other AMG models like the E63, the so-called Speedshift MCT gearbox features a wet start-off clutch – replacing a torque converter – that provides both smoother low-speed operation and better full-throttle response. On top of that, the GLC 43 gets rear-axle steering and a standard air suspension with adaptive damping as part of the AMG Ride Control system.

But moving up to the GLC63 S E Performance (as on the outgoing GLC, there's no 53 model) doesn't get you a V8. Instead, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine works with a rear-mounted electric motor to produce 671 hp and 752 pound-feet of torque. That turbocharged engine produces 469 hp and 402 lb-ft alone – which makes it the most powerful four-cylinder in the world. The electric motor makes 201 hp.

To 60 miles per hour, it takes the GLC63 S E Performance just 3.4 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 171 mph. And like the GLC43, the 63 uses the same nine-speed multi-clutch transmission and features standard 4Matic all-wheel drive. But the 4Matic+ system on the 63 is fully variable, meaning it can send up to 100 percent of the available power to the rear wheels.

The visual upgrades between these two AMG models and their standard Benz counterparts should be obvious. The unique grille with vertical slats is the biggest differentiator, while larger air intakes and more chrome accents litter the front end of both of these cars. On the rear, the GLC 43 boasts rounded twin tailpipes while the GLC 63 opts for a trapezoidal look.

The interior is much improved, with a standard MB-tex and microfiber cabin or the option of full Nappa leather with an embossed AMG logo on the front headrests. Buyers looking for something even sportier can option the Performance seats.

The same MBUX system found on the base GLC carries over to the AMG models – but now with AMG-specific features. The instrument cluster, central display, and optional head-up display have special AMG graphics, with an AMG Track Pace embedded in the infotainment system for data logging if you decide to take either of these SUVs to the track.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 SUV goes on sale first, arriving in US dealerships early next year. No word on pricing. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance will go on sale as a 2025 model, meaning it won't show up in US dealerships until later in 2024. No word on pricing for the 63 model, either.

