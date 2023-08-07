The latest BMW 7 Series has certainly managed to create waves in the automotive world, but not all of them have been positive. The polarizing design of Munich’s flagship design has garnered a fair share of criticism from fans and enthusiasts alike. However, where there's criticism, there's also opportunity for improvement and Renegade Design has taken on the challenge of enhancing the latest 7 Series (G70) design through its new body kit.

The firm’s custom exterior package represents a harmonious blend of subtlety and aggression. While the stock design may have been divisive, Renegade Design's kit manages to strike a balance that enhances the car's aesthetics without overwhelming its original character.

Gallery: BMW 7 Series by Renegade Design

5 Photos

The pack includes a front bumper lip, rear bumper diffuser, side skirts, a roof, and а rear spoiler, as well as a grille and mirror covers. Each of these components has been designed with precision to seamlessly integrate with the G70's existing lines, resulting in a cohesive and refined appearance, at least to our eyes. Customers can opt for two distinct finishes: the sleek gloss black made from basalt fiber or the more premium carbon, available in a variety of twills.

One of the most enticing aspects of Renegade Design's offering is its worldwide availability. No matter where you are located, you can access this tuning kit and transform your BMW 7 Series into a sharper looking sedan. The tuning shop also offers installation services, ensuring that the transition from stock to customized is seamless and hassle-free. For now, the kit is available for the 740i, 740d, and 760i versions of the latest 7 Series.

As a reminder, the seventh-generation 7 Series made its debut in April last year and went into production in July 2022. Just a few months later, BMW celebrated the two millionth 7 Series produced at its Dingolfing factory.