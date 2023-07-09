A 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LT with a 5.3-liter V8 engine and a crew cab body has an MSRP of roughly $54,000 today, according to Chevy's website, and that’s without niceties like a rear-view camera, tonneau cover, or multi-function tailgate. So buying one for $6,000 less all while getting the aforementioned comfort features is a great deal.

And that’s exactly what the owner of the truck shown in the video embedded above did last year when he bought a 2022 Silverado LT for $48,000. Since then, he’s driven the vehicle for more than 10,000 miles and published a video on his YouTube channel to let everyone know what’s been good and what issues he’s faced during his ownership.

For starters, the owner likes the exterior design of the full-size truck. Also, the footsteps that are embedded in the rear bumper get a bit of praise, as well as the multi-function tailgate, which can open in more than one way and has an integrated step to make getting in and out of the bed easier. However, the owner notes that with a hitch installed, the tailgate step can’t be properly used because the upper half of the tailgate touches the hitch.

The presenter says that he had a 2015 Ram before the Silverado, and one thing he noticed is that the bed is slightly taller on the Silverado than on the Ram, which means he can haul his two generators with the tonneau cover concealing the contents of the bed without issue, whereas in his Ram, it was a bit of a struggle to get the generators to fit under the tonneau.

The interior space and equipment are also more than enough for him and his family, but it’s not all perfect. Being an LT trim, the truck doesn’t come with automatic folding mirrors and parking sensors, although it does have a rear-view camera.

More importantly, however, are the issues that occurred in less than a year of ownership, with the owner saying that the truck has been in the shop four times for electrical issues, which almost made him sell the vehicle because it got too frustrating. Things seemed to improve after the last service visit, because the Silverado hasn’t thrown any error messages in the last three months, so the presenter decided to keep it.

“It’s a love/hate relationship,” he says in his video, adding that a Toyota Tundra is constantly in the back of his mind, considering Toyota is known in the car community for making some of the most reliable cars on the market.

But what do you think: is a $48,000 full-size truck worth it if you have to go to the dealership for repairs every two months? Let us know in the comments below.