Europeans are used to getting the shorter end of the stick when it comes to power. Stricter emissions regulations are forcing automakers to neuter engines to comply with the EU's tougher laws. These will become even harder to meet once Euro 7 will come into effect later this decade. We complained about the twin-turbo V6 of the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor being substantially detuned compared to the Explorer ST. That's not generally applicable, though.

Outside of the EU, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost unit packs a lot more punch. Ford's press offices in Australia and South Africa are announcing the local Ranger Raptor will pack 392 hp (292 kW) and 583 Nm (430 lb-ft) of torque. That's more than 100 hp and 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) over the Euro-spec truck and represents the biggest discrepancy we've seen lately.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor

51 Photos

Not only that, but it has an extra 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) of torque compared to the Explorer ST. It could be a sign of what to expect from the Bronco Raptor since Ford has said the V6 will be further massaged compared to the configuration used by the SUV. In the midsize truck, the full torque will kick in from 3,500 rpm. When it will eventually arrive in the United States, logic tells us the go-anywhere pickup will benefit from the more potent EcoBoost engine.

In select markets, Ford will sell the revamped Ranger Raptor with the twin-turbodiesel 2.0-liter engine of the previous generation. Technical specifications have not been disclosed, but the four-pot EcoBlue made 204 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). Yes, the gasoline-fueled model does have considerably more torque, but the diesel offers its muscle a lot sooner, from only 1,750 rpm.

Both the new gasoline and old diesel are good to offer a maximum towing capacity of 2,500 kilograms (5,511 pounds) and work with a ten-speed automatic transmission. Some people are wondering whether Ford will release an Everest Raptor SUV this time around, but we're hearing it's not going to happen.

After the Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor, a third model to carry the suffix will be debuting later this year when the Blue Oval will take the wraps off the F-150 Raptor R, complete with a V8 engine to fight the Ram 1500 TRX.