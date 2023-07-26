Automakers benchmark rivals' vehicles to evaluate how the models compare to their own offerings. Even an iconic brand like Ferrari monitors the current state of the supercar world. The spy photographer Varryx camped out in front of the Prancing Horse's Maranello headquarters and caught the company checking out a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a McLaren Artura. He spotted lots of Ferraris, too.

The yellow 911 GT3 RS gets quite a workout in this clip. We first see it driving behind the gates. Then, the Porsche takes a run on public roads and eventually returns. Later, the car goes out for another evaluation.

The current GT3 RS features a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that makes 518 horsepower, and the power runs to a seven-speed PDK gearbox. The official specs indicate the car can hit 62 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 184 mph. The model has active aerodynamic elements in front and a drag reduction system. It can lap the Nürburgring in 6 minutes and 49.328 seconds.

The blue Artura makes a briefer appearance. The video catches it going on a single outing.

The Artura is McLaren's first series-production plug-in hybrid, versus the limited-run P1 supercar. The powertrain comprises a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with an electric motor in the transmission bell housing. The only gearbox is an eight-speed dual-clutch setup. The result is a total output of 671 hp and 593 lb-ft. It can reach 62 mph in 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph. The 7.4-kilowatt-hour battery provides 19 miles of electric driving range.

Gallery: Ferrari 296 GTB: First Drive Photos

33 Photos

The Ferrari 296 GTB competes against the Artura. Like the McLaren, The Prancing Horse has a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 and an electric motor. The total output is 818 hp and 546 lb-ft. The transmission is an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The car reaches 62 mph in 2.9 seconds, and the top speed is over 205 mph. A 7.45-kWh battery provides a 16-mile range.

Ferrari also offers the 296 GTS convertible with the same powertrain as the GTB. McLaren doesn't currently offer a droptop Artura.