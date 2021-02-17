In 2012, McLaren debuted the P1 hypercar. The brand's first hybridized product offered a combined output of 727 horsepower (542 kilowatts), a 0-62 time of 2.8 seconds, and an electric range of around 19 miles (31 kilometers). But that car cost more than $1.0 million when new – now McLaren is offering nearly as much electrifying performance at a much more reasonable price.

The 2022 McLaren Artura is the brand's first series-production high-performance hybrid. It packs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that alone produces 577 hp (430 kW) and 431 pound-feet (584 newton-meters). The "E-Motor," located within the transmission bell housing, adds an additional 94 hp (70 kW) and 166 lb-ft (225 Nm), bringing the total combined output to a hearty 671 hp (500 kW) and 593 lb-ft (804 Nm).

That power propels the Artura to 62 miles per hour in just 3.0 seconds – only 0.2 seconds slower than the P1 – and on to a limited top speed of 205 mph. That powertrain is paired exclusively to a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The electric motor uses a battery pack comprised of five lithium-ion modules with a combined capacity of 7.4 kilowatt-hours. Like the P1, the Artura has a pure electric range of 19 miles with plug-in capability. Using a standard EVSE charger, owners can recharge their cars from zero to 80 percent in just two and a half hours.

The Artura is the first vehicle in the lineup to use the brand's new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (or, MCLA). Engineers designed this platform specifically to accommodate hybrid powertrains such as this, with superformed aluminum and carbon fiber allowing for shapely proportions while keeping weight to a minimum.

All told, the McLaren Artura weighs in at 3,303 pounds (or 3,075 pounds dry). The hybrid components – like the motor and battery pack – only weigh 287 pounds combined. The battery pack weighs 194 pounds while the E-Motor clocks in at 34 pounds. The gas engine, meanwhile, weighs 353 pounds – which makes it 110 pounds lighter than the previous V8.

The new MCLA architecture also allows McLaren to integrate a number of active safety features for the first time. Standard on the Artura is adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist, and road sign recognition, all paired with over-the-air updates. The technology inside also gets a makeover. The Artura is the first car in the lineup with the new McLaren infotainment system (called MIS II), complete with a high-definition touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and new track telemetry software with a Variable Drift Control function (that the company specifies is for track use only).

Want a McLaren Artura? Its battery-powered performance will cost you a cool $225,000 in the US for the base model, which comes with standard features like power-adjustable seats, smartphone mirroring function, a nose lift, power-folding and heated mirrors, soft-close doors, and Homelink. There are three additional trims buyers can choose from: Performance, TechLux, and Vision, each with its own distinctive elements.