Brian Malczewski is a lead exterior designer at General Motors, and his recent work includes crafting the look of the GMC Hummer pickup and SUV. He and the General Motors Design Instagram pages just posted a fascinating rendering from 2018 showing a Chevy-branded sports coupe with a distinct resemblance to the Camaro.

Malczewski wrote: "Fun sketch from 2018…wonder what it was for."

It's hard not to see the Camaro styling influences in this image due to the long nose, broad fenders, small passenger compartment, and short rear deck. However, the current sixth-gen model arrived for the 2016 model year, meaning this model wasn't a sketch for the latest Camaro. However, the GM Design and Malczewski posts don't precisely say what this rendering is imagining.

Malczewski also worked on the sixth-gen Camaro. He posted the rendering below on his Instagram page. Other than the exaggerated size of the fenders, it looks a lot like the production model.

The Camaro is now nearing retirement because the 2024 model year is the last one for the current generation. The vehicle's assembly ends in January 2024.

The Camaro Collector’s Edition is the automaker's farewell to the sixth-gen model. It's available for the LT/RS, LT1, SS, and ZL1 trims. Depending on the grade, they can have elements like Panther Black paint, a revised body kit, and a panther on the steering wheel.

The ZL1 Collector’s Edition is limited to just 350 units. It gets a matte-finish version of the Panther Black paint. Customers also get a Shinola Canfield Sport watch with a serial number matching the one on the car's steering wheel.

The Camaro's future remains uncertain. When the company announced the current generation's end, Chevrolet Global Vice President Scott Bell said: "While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story."

The statement indicates the Camaro's name isn't dead. Although, there are no official details about how it might return.

For more Camaro discussion, check out this episode of Rambling About Cars: