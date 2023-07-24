Tyshawn Jones is a professional skateboarder who is the youngest person to win Thrasher magazine’s Skater of the Year award twice. He recently showed off his skills by performing an ollie – a jump – over a rare Ferrari Monza SP2. Jones called it the "5 million dollar Ollie" on Instagram in reference to the vehicle's alleged value.

Jones makes the stunt look easy. He soars over the Ferrari and clears the SP2's cockpit with inches to spare. Watch the jump, below.

Jones credits record executive Steven Victor for "trusting" him, which suggests the entertainment mogul owns the pearl-colored SP2. Jones also suggests Ferrari hire him as a brand ambassador.

Working with the Italian automaker might work because Jones already has experience working with big brands. For example, he has a partnership with Adidas. His own Hardies Hardware brand recently collaborated with the major streetwear company Supreme.

The two-seat Monza SP2 and single-passenger SP1 debuted in 2018 as the first models in the brand's Icona sub-range. These two models featured retro-modern styling that evoked the Italian brand's sports cars from the 1950s. Their underpinnings came from the 812 Superfast.

Neither model had a proper windshield. Instead, Ferrari crafted the "Virtual Wind Shield" for channeling the airflow over the occupants while providing an unobstructed view out of the cockpit.

The SP1 and SP2 packed a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 producing 809 horsepower. Both lightweight roadsters reached 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and hit 124 mph in 7.9 seconds. Ferrari quoted their top speeds at over 186 mph.

Ferrari made fewer than 500 examples of the SP1 and SP2. So, even seeing one is special. Letting a skateboarder, even a professional, ollie over the rare machine takes a very trusting owner.

In 2021, Jones posted several videos showing him jumping over a Mercedes (see below). The stunt is a bit less impressive than the Ferrari SP2 ollie because Jones is on an elevated loading dock, and the car is below it. The setup means he doesn't have to clear the vehicle's height like the Monza SP2.