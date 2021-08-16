It was in September 2018 when Ferrari announced plans for a new "Icona" series of ultra-exclusive models combining modern underpinnings with retro styling. Just a short month later, the lineup was formally inaugurated with the Monza SP1 and SP2 speedsters at the Paris Motor Show as roofless 812 Superfast models with one or two seats.

Fewer than 500 cars were built, and a whopping 33 examples joined forces (nearly 27,000 horsepower) at Laguna Seca as part of the festivities organized during the Monterey Car Week. As you would expect from such a high-end vehicle, there don't seem to be two Monza cars alike, with those fortunate to buy one making sure to commission a completely unique car.

These fully live up to the speedster name as the Monza SP1 and SP2 do away with a roof altogether. The roadster pair also lack a conventional windshield as Ferrari has engineered a small screen that deviates airflow to improve comfort as part of the patented "Virtual Wind Shield" with an aero passage below the driver's side aero screen.

Of the two, we prefer the SP2 for its symmetry, though we have to admit the SP1 in dark purple with gold wheels and stripes looks the business. Both Monza models harken back to Ferraris of the 1950s with their minimalist silhouettes, especially if we're talking about the single-seat variant. All in, the 33 cars featured here are said to be worth a combined $80 million.

It will be interesting to see how Ferrari will follow up on the Monza with the next project for the Icona series. Now that the 812 Competizione is out in both coupe and convertible flavors, perhaps its 830-horsepower naturally aspirated V12 will be installed in a new Icona car seeing as how the SP1 and SP2 use the 6.5-liter engine from the 812 Superfast.

Needless to say, we're more curious to find out how the talented folks at Ferrari Styling Centre have designed the Purosangue, Maranello's first foray into the SUV segment. We should have an answer in 2022 when the FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle) will break cover.