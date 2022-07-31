Listen to this article

Just over a year ago, Apocalypse Manufacturing unleashes the Warlord – a Ram TRX with an extra axle at the back and a sticker price of $250,000. It was a monster of a truck, and the company has published a video to demonstrate what the Warlord can do on dirt.

The folks from The Triple F Collection got their hands on an Apocalypse Warlord 6x6, custom-made in a snazzy green theme with a "War" emblem in front of the grille that looks like a play on Ram's logo. It was well and good (honestly, it's a good-looking six-wheeler) until the YouTubers wanted to do a crazy stunt on the hefty machine – they made the truck jump a dirt ramp, or at least they tried.

This isn't the first Ram TRX jump attempt we've seen, but those previous attempts were done using the lighter four-wheeled version.

To be fair, the huge 6x6 truck was able to catch some air after gaining momentum. It looked like it was gonna complete the jump but as the title above hinted, it spectacularly failed. The hang time came a bit too short, which saw the Warlord violently crashing onto the receiving ramp. Fortunately, nobody's seriously hurt after the stunt failure, except maybe for some bruised egos.

Kidding aside, the truck sustained substantial damages, particularly on its frame. The steering mechanism was definitely broken given that the wheels were pointed in different directions after the ordeal.

In another video uploaded by the YouTubers, the shop that's going to work on the Warlord, Evans Automotive, said that the front cross member pulled the frame together, which got the condense and radiator, while completely ripping off the front left side of the axle.

The repair work was estimated to go over $20,000, which included miscellaneous engine parts and suspension components, along with various frame and body works.

There's just one problem, though. At the time of the damage assessment, Ram hasn't shipped any Ram TRX spare parts to its warehouse yet, which means that the needed replacement parts weren't available. We're not sure whether the 6x6 truck has already been repaired at the time of this writing but if it is, we're sure the YouTuber won't attempt the same costly stunt again.